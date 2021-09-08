Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

