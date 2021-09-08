Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 310 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 732,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average of $117.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

