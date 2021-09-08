Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $447,000 Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

