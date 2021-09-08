Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Critical Comparison

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Professional alerts:

Professional has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.0% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Professional and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Professional presently has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.09%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Professional.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million 3.42 $8.31 million $0.62 30.13 Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.19 $80.41 million $2.83 20.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 20.91% 11.37% 1.10% Westamerica Bancorporation 39.99% 9.94% 1.21%

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Professional on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.