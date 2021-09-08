Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

