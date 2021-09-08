Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

