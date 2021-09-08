Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,499. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB opened at $238.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average of $175.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $248.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

