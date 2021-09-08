Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 106.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.25 and its 200 day moving average is $232.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

