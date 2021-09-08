Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.10 by Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) has been assigned a C$1.10 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 120.00% from the company’s previous close.

Westhaven Gold stock remained flat at $C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 96,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,723. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market cap of C$63.10 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

