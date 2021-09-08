WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 in the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.