Wing (WING) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.02 or 0.07090429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.38 or 0.99930040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00722007 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

