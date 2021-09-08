Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an above average rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

