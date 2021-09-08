WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.39 and last traded at $56.39. Approximately 17,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 26,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

