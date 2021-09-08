WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$5,159,934.09 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 107,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.79 ($34.14), for a total value of A$5,159,934.09 ($3,685,667.21).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Richard White sold 201,602 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.99 ($22.85), for a total value of A$6,449,247.98 ($4,606,605.70).

On Thursday, June 17th, Richard White sold 166,110 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.06 ($22.19), for a total value of A$5,159,376.60 ($3,685,269.00).

On Thursday, June 10th, Richard White sold 216,019 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$29.86 ($21.33), for a total value of A$6,450,327.34 ($4,607,376.67).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.08%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

