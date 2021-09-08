Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $253.00

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29), with a volume of 432282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

