Wolfe Research Downgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.24.

CARR opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,420,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

