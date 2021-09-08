Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $20.36 million and $203,651.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002350 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00129662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00183813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.