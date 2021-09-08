Wrapped NXM Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $75.25 or 0.00163412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $126.19 million and $19.54 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00058442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00164132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.83 or 0.00711890 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

