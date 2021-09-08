WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report sales of $154.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.77 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $646.26 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $827.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

