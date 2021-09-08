W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report sales of $140.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.15 million to $151.10 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $72.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $527.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $551.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $535.84 million, with estimates ranging from $535.70 million to $535.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $451.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.28.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

