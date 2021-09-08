Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YSG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Yatsen stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,626,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,444,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 504,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $54,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

