YIELD App Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $57.22 million and approximately $749,299.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

