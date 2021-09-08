Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $868,907.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.72 million and $868,907.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00133111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00182387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.39 or 0.07131717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.20 or 0.99805165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00715977 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

