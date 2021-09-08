YOU COIN Reaches One Day Volume of $452,636.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $452,636.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00149214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.14 or 0.00742276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00042929 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

