Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.60.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $16.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,911.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,786.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,552.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

