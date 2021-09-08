Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

PPTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $322.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

