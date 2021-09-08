Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. ResMed reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,510 shares of company stock worth $13,551,054. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.36. The company had a trading volume of 462,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,259. ResMed has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $298.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.48 and its 200 day moving average is $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

