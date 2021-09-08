Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,248.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $336,190.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,799. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCRA opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

