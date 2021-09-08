Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Announce $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $2.06. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,045.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. 608,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,342. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -91.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.