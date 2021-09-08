Zacks: Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Celsius also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. 819,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,701. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.71 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $88.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

