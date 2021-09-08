Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 955,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

