Zacks: Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KTOS traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,020 shares of company stock worth $3,427,007 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

