Zacks: Analysts Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Latch.

Several brokerages have commented on LTCH. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 886,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.05. Latch has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth about $375,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

