Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 828,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

