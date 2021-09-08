Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $26.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $22.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $110.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.27 million to $123.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.98 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

RWT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,137. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

