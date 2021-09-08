Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.25 Million

Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post sales of $110.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $120.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $399.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $577.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $256,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPL stock traded up $7.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,593. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,451.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,486.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

