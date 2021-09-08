Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

