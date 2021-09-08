Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $421.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $424.80 million. Forward Air posted sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.