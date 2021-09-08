Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $270.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.11 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $131.31 and a 1 year high of $275.45.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,890,575. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

