Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. The Joint posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%.

JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,344 shares of company stock worth $2,390,281. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in The Joint by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Joint by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,803. The Joint has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.