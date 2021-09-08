Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,460. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $760,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8,273.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

