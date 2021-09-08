Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,460. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $760,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8,273.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.