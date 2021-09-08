Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.94 Million

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report sales of $378.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.70 million and the lowest is $358.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $203.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 717,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.