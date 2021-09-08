Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report sales of $378.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.70 million and the lowest is $358.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $203.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 717,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

