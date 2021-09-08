Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. increased their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

RJF opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $143.14.

Shares of Raymond James are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.