Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ONTX. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the period.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.