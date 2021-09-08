Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.78.

ARCO opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.