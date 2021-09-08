Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will post $42.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.60 million and the highest is $44.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $137.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.37 million to $151.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $347.75 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,037,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,340 shares of company stock valued at $43,442,600. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.75. The company had a trading volume of 548,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,675. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.50.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.