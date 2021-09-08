ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Wednesday. ZEAL Network has a 1-year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1-year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

