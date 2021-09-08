Zel Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00282516 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00144890 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00167244 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002462 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

