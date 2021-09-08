Zeusshield Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $450,804.11 and approximately $11,274.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00058383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00151270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.00730925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00043045 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

