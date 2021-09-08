Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Magdalena Yesil Sells 4,637 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $83,558.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Magdalena Yesil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $78,829.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zuora by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,353,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

